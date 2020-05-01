Brinker Capital Inc. Has $200.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $200,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $145.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

