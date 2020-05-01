Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 107.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

NYSE:MO opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

