Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 889 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

