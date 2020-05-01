Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 408.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.