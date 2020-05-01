Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $4,297,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.32.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average is $287.46. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.