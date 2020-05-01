Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

HD opened at $219.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.85. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.