Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

