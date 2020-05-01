Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,263,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $52.24 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

