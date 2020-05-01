Bjorn Sibbern Sells 3,012 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

