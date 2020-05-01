Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,244 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,065,000 after purchasing an additional 234,212 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,543,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,326 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $175.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

