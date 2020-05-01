Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ opened at $218.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.