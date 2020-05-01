Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.12 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst makes up about 4.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTT opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

