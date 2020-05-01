Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.32.

BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

