BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,411.64.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,054.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,909.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,182.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

