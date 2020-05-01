BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 712 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $2,154,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,676.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 889,619 shares of company stock worth $64,337,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

