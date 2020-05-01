BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,527,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 453,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.03.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

