BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

