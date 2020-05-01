BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,190,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,287,000 after buying an additional 624,616 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $24.01 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

