BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

