Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Red Lion Hotels worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 42.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

RLH opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Red Lion Hotels Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

