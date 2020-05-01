Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $300,000 Holdings in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Smart Sand worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SND. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Smart Sand Inc has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

