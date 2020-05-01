Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437,440 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

