Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,234 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $20.04 on Friday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $165.24 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Antin purchased 2,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,127.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,025,813 shares of company stock worth $8,446,362. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.