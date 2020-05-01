Bank of America Corp DE Has $388,000 Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 241,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 431,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 42,910 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDSI. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

BDSI stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $440.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.61. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 548,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,433 shares of company stock worth $1,161,892 in the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

