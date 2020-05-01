Bank of America Corp DE Buys 17,077 Shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) by 480.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X China Financials ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Get Global X China Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of CHIX opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Global X China Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.