Avantor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average daily volume of 115 call options.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor by 3,328.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CSFB dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

