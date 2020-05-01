AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Stake Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $162.95 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

