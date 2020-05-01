Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Update

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

