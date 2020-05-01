Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 197.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

ADP stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

