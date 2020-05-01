AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

