Asio Capital LLC Buys 1,384 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Shares of FB opened at $204.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,569 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.