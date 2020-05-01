Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $292.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

