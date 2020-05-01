Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 258.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

