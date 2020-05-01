Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 53.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $141.90 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

