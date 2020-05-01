Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54.

