Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,855 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $36.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

