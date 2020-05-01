Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $185.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.60. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.