Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,746,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $196.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

