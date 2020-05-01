Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $4,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $129.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

