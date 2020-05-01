Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $744,000 Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,339 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe stock opened at $353.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.