Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.