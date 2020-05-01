Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $73.46 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.19.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

