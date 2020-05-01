Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

