Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,861,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,625,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 381,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after acquiring an additional 344,814 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day moving average is $150.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.90, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $62,539.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $453,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,972 shares of company stock worth $4,006,584 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

