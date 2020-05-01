Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.72 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.