Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $146.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.