Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $63.73 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.