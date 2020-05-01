ARP Americas LP Acquires Shares of 5,481 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

