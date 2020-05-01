Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.9% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,348.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,319.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

