Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $33.40 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,346.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,184.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,318.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.